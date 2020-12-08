Macaulay Tree House Opens New Expansion – The West Campus

The Macaulay Tree House (Tree House), in partnership with the District of Muskoka, and the Province of Ontario, is thrilled to announce the opening of their new expansion, the West Campus, bringing 73 affordable, early childhood education spaces to Muskoka.

The expansion project was approved in 2018 following a Provincial call for proposals for Community-Based Capital Program funding submissions. As a Consolidated Municipal Service Manager for Child Care and Early Years in Muskoka, the District applied for the funding opportunity to support the Tree House expansion plans and was successful in the application. Ground-breaking took place last fall and construction crews and staff have been working diligently to have the new spaces ready for December 2020.

“We are thrilled to finally be welcoming families into the West Campus” states Leesa Horsfield, Executive Director with the Tree House. “The expansion not only brings 73 child care spaces to Muskoka but has also created 16 new full-time positions and 5 part-time positions for our day nursery”. The new positions include Early Childhood Educators (ECE) and assistants, cleaning and maintenance staff, co-op and student placements, an administrative position, and a cook. “We are very thankful for the support from the Province, the District, and our community” adds Horsfield. “Families on the Tree House waitlist are also very excited to begin accessing these new spaces”.

“We are so pleased to see the West Campus open to the Muskoka community” shares District Chair, John Klinck. “These additional child care spaces will greatly benefit our community and the many families who struggle to access quality programs and childcare spaces”.

“Families in Bracebridge depend upon affordable child care, which is why the 73 new child care spaces for Muskoka will make a meaningful difference,” said Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “Our government will continue to focus on delivering accessible and affordable childcare for working parents.”

“I want to congratulate the board of Macaulay Tree House on the grand opening of their expanded facility,” said Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norman Miller. “We’ve heard for years that there is a shortage of daycare spaces in our area so these 73 new spaces for children 3 months to 4 years will help many parents return to work while providing a stimulating environment for the children.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, the Tree House invites the community to celebrate the grand opening by stopping by their Instagram page for a virtual tour of the West Campus. To view the tour visit: www.instagram.com/macaulaytreehouse.

To learn more about the Macaulay Tree House Day Nursery, please visit www.macaulaytreehouse.ca