Lots Of Rain On Sunday, Rainfall Warning For Some Areas

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

Rainfall warning issued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Rain is developing over the area and a few rounds of thunderstorms may give local amounts near 50 millimetres this morning across the region.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

