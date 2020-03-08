Lots Of Rain For Parry Sound – Rosseau On Monday

Special weather statement issued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park, Ont. (044420)

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory, Ont. (046210)

Rainfall Monday night.

Rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are expected

Rain is forecast to develop late Monday afternoon and continue through the night. The rain will end or change to a brief period of snow Tuesday morning.

