Look What Harvey’s Is Doing At The Drive-Thru

“Only in Canada, would we use our iconic hockey sticks to ensure everyone stays safe at a physical distance while buying their Harvey’s burgers,” said David Colebrook, Chief Operating Officer, Harvey’s Canada. “It’s a creative and fun solution to a challenging issue. And it ensures we can keep feeding Canadians through our restaurants and food banks.”

They say necessity is the mother of invention. That’s how Bauer hockey sticks were put to use in Harvey’s drive-thrus, and how the hockey manufacturer re-tooled its production facilities in Liverpool, NY, and Blainville, QC to make medical face shields to protect nurses and other frontline health care workers.

“We’re all one team in combating COVID-19 and in helping to keep one another as safe as possible during this pandemic,” said Mary-Kay Messier, VP of Global Marketing, Bauer Hockey. “We all wish our BAUER sticks could be used to snipe bar down right now, but until hockey re-starts we’re glad to put our sticks to good use helping to protect Harvey’s Associates and customers across Canada.”