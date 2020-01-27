Lockown And Search Ends At Beaver Creek Institution Medium Security

The lockdown put in place at the medium-security unit at Beaver Creek Institution on January 18, 2020, has ended and an exceptional search has been completed. The institution has resumed its normal operations.

A number of unauthorized items were found during the exceptional search including tattoo paraphernalia, handmade weapons, cell phones, and small quantities of drugs.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.

Visits to the institution have resumed.