Local Business Supports Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club During Pandemic

The Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club was very grateful for the continued support of the Renaissance Hair Salon in Bracebridge. The lawn bowling club held their one and only tournament for 2020 on August 28 and 30th, which was generously sponsored by the Renaissance Hair Salon. The annual Singles Championship is an in-house tournament, which determines the club’s top female and male lawn bowler for the season.

The Singles Championship was well attended, and spectators enjoyed some excellent bowling. As the club is limiting the number of bowlers allowed on the green at one time, the event was spread over two days. Congratulations to the 2020 single champions: Terri Follis and Allan Taylor.

“In a normal season, the club offers four popular invitational tournaments, and numerous in-house tournaments and events, but this year most events were cancelled due to COVID-19. No visitors or guests are currently allowed, and the club is open only to members this season,” explained Sally Mills, president of the Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club. “The club was not able to offer our popular Learn to Lawn Bowl classes in the spring, or any of our community events. Understandably, membership is down significantly, even with half price fees.”

The club has developed new safety protocols, and only allows a limited number of bowlers on the green at one time. Most touch points have been eliminated, and the club allowed members to borrow bowling equipment for their sole use for the season. “Members are using a new on-line booking system, somewhat similar to the one used by the Muskoka Highlands Golf Course in Bracebridge where the club is located,” Mills stated. “We feel that the sport is quite safe, and we are fortunate to be outside and able to bowl at all during this unusual season. We are especially grateful to the Renaissance Hair Salon for their continued support during this pandemic.”

Information about the Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club is available on their website at muskokabowls.ca, or by contacting Sally Mills at 705-646-0086 or office@muskokabowls.ca.