List Of Charges For Driver After Crash On Hwy. 400 In Seguin Township

The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a two vehicle collision (Sep 15, 2020 at 10:30 pm) on Highway 400 in Seguin Township. After speaking with one of the drivers, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

Lieus Elias, age 32 of Toronto, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Have care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available,

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on October 1, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.