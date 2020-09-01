Life Jackets Save Lives In Two Separate Marine Incidents

Southern Georgian Bay OPP Marine officers responded at 1:42 p.m. August 22, 2020 to a report of two capsized kayaks on Georgian Bay off Kettles Beach (Awenda Park) area in Tiny Township. Under the direction of the Canadian Coast Guard Joint Rescue and Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) OPP marine officers along with the Canadian Coast Guard vessel RESCUE 1000 and private vessels Georgian Explorer and Canadian Effort who all encountered three to four metre waves in 30 knot winds as they attended the search area to locate the missing kayakers. Fortunately, the two kayakers made it safely to shore without incident and were checked out by Township of Tiny Fire Service and County of Simcoe Paramedics and released. Of note – the two adult male kayakers both of Toronto had their lifejackets on during the incident.

OPP Marine officers also responded at 3:53 p.m. August 22, 2020 to a report of two persons in the water with a capsized catamaran on Nottawasaga Bay off the 15th Concession of Tiny Township. A search under the direction of the Canadian Coast Guard Joint Rescue and Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) was commenced and a vessel from the Meaford Canadian Coast Guard Base was dispatched to attend as well as Tiny Township Fire Service and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services were staged on shore. The OPP Marine Unit was able to locate the overturned catamaran and two persons approximately two kilometres from shore off of the 13th Concession of Tiny Township (Maurice Point). The two occupants were very happy to be removed from the water and get warm and dry aboard the OPP Marine vessel Thomas P. Coffin who transported them to shore at the Tiny Cove Marina to be checked out by paramedic services and later released. Both occupants, a male 24 years of Tiny Township and a 24 year old male of London were in the water for approximately two hours in three meter waves awaiting to be rescued and both police and rescued persons attribute wearing lifejackets resulted in no injuries to either mariner.