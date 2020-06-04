Letter To The Editor: South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Support Continues During Pandemic

Written by Jan Davidson, South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Auxiliary President

During these unprecedented times of living and coping within the boundaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Auxiliary to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital has been very busy supporting the patients, families and the staff at our community hospital. While volunteers are noticeably absent in the hospitals during the pandemic, this hasn’t stopped our troop from doing what we can to fulfil our mission.

Recently, funds totalling more than $113,878 have been used to buy much-needed equipment. Funds raised from the Auxiliary Craft Group, Gift Shop and Muskoka Mocha coffee bar, along with community donations to the Auxiliary, have been used to purchase a new sterilizer valued at more than $104,000. Tips totalling $4,177.49 from patrons at the Muskoka Mocha coffee bar have purchased a Welch Allyn Vital Spot Monitor, a wireless portable machine that reads vital signs in seconds. Money raised from the volunteer-manned HELPP Desk at the hospital has made the purchase of a pressure infusor for IV fluids at the cost of $5,000 a reality in the Emergency Department. The Auxiliary has also shown steadfast support of our frontline workers by sponsoring lunch for hospital staff on two different occasions.

It is the Auxiliary’s continued mission to make a meaningful difference to patients, families and staff at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. Auxiliary volunteers continue to support and work towards enhancing the quality of care offered at the hospital. Volunteers truly are ‘people helping people’.