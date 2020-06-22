Legion Supports Soldiers’ With $6,500 Donation For Ventilators

The Royal Canadian Legion Ontario Command is helping sick patients breathe a little easier with a $6,500 donation to support the purchase of ventilators at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

The Hospital is in the midst of a three-year project to upgrade the current fleet of ageing units. This donation will help ensure patients who are unable to breathe on their own due to illness or injury have access to the most modern life-saving technology available.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34 along with the Ladies Auxiliary have been long-time supporters of Soldiers’. “We have an incredible relationship with our local Legion partners,” said Brittany Wilson, Development Officer with the OSMH Foundation. “Because of their support, we can secure much-needed equipment for our medical professionals to perform their life-saving duties. We are so thankful that these amazing organizations continue to invest their time and money in the health of our community.”

By supporting the purchase of new ventilators, the Legion is helping meet the immediate needs that COVID-19 has placed on our local healthcare system and is ensuring that in the months and years to come, our community is prepared.

“We have a long history with the Hospital and it’s something we take pride in,” shared Brenda Watt President of the Ladies Auxiliary. “We know how important it is to fund equipment that can save the lives of our neighbours and friends, especially now.” Peter DeVillers, Service Officer with Branch 34, agreed with Brenda’s statement, “We are happy to support the Hospital every day, but in this uncertain time, it is even more important.”

Over the years, the Royal Canadian Legion Ontario Command, Branch 34 and the Ladies Auxiliary have contributed a combined total of more than $230,000 to support equipment purchases at Soldiers’.