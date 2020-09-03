Learn How To Transform A Shipping Container Into Your Dream Cottage At The Ballance Homes Pop-Up Event This Weekend

Are you a cottage owner who’s looking to add an addition, or secondary income-generating property? Or perhaps you’re a first-time buyer searching for a unique, customizable option.

Ballance Homes is here to tell you that you can transform a shipping container – yes, a shipping container! – into your dream space.

While shipping containers are typically used to transport goods, the latest trend has seen them outfitted for memorable events, and used as the foundation for forward-thinking residential homes.

This weekend, visit the Ballance Homes Pop-Up Event at 75 Joseph St. Port Carling, to learn how these prefab multi-purpose containers can be converted into a cozy cabin, or modern cottage.

Shipping containers are an eco-friendly alternative to traditional construction builds, and offer a solution to the grievances many families are facing right now as a result of the global pandemic: the desire for more space!

Whether it’s a new home office, laneway home, compact bunkie, or guest cabin, shipping containers are entirely customizable, and can be modified to suit your needs.

“Our family has spent over three generations building traditional wood-framed homes, in addition to fabricating modular display structures for event marketing and retail activations,” said President Eric Ballance. “Now, we’ve combined our experience in both industries and partnered with Giant Containers, a global leader of container products, to come up with some of the most premium container homes available.”

Ballance Homes’ talented team of designers and fabricators will be on-site and available to answer your questions from Noon to 4 p.m., this weekend.

Event Details

Ballance Homes pop-up shop launch event; take a tour of a modified shipping container, and have your questions answered by our team!

Location: 75 Joseph St. Port Carling (near the Muskoka Lakes Public Library; look for the Ballance Homes ‘sandwich’ board next to the road)

Date/Time: Friday Sept. 4 to Sunday Sept. 6 from 12 Noon to 4pm, daily