Lakeland Says No Customer Experiencing Financial Hardship During This Difficult Time Will Be Disconnected

Lakeland Power’s Pandemic and Business Continuity Teams proactively met to prepare for a potential COVID-19 outbreak and ensure continued customer service, health & safety of customers and staff, and electricity system reliability.

“Over the past few weeks, we have instituted many procedures to meet customer needs and ensure peace of mind for those who may experience further hardship”, explained Chris Litschko, Chief Executive Officer. The company understands wages and business revenues may be negatively affected so for financial assistance customers are asked to visit the company website to learn more about the following valuable programs:

Ontario Electricity Support Program Low-Income Emergency Assistance Program Home Assistance Program Affordability Fund Budget Billing and, Installment Plans

“No customer experiencing financial hardship during this difficult time will be disconnected so they can concentrate on the safety of their family and business”, continued Litschko. In addition, and to guard against the spread of COVID-19 Lakeland has closed their offices to the public for customer and staff protection.

Lakeland Power supports its customers therefore, are asking anyone experiencing hardship to please contact their dedicated customer service staff for funding options, and flexible payment arrangements: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. “We will continue to monitor COVID-19 and its effects on our customers and operations. Ensuring our customer’s peace of mind while providing the best customer service possible is a priority,” concluded Litschko.

