Lakehead Top Of The Class In Maclean’s University Rankings

A message from Lakehead University:

Maclean’s has once again included Lakehead University among Canada’s top 10 primarily undergraduate universities in the magazine’s 2021 University Rankings.

Lakehead tied for first overall among Ontario universities in its category, and ranked eighth out of 19 primarily undergraduate universities from across Canada.

“I’m very pleased at how we ranked this year,” said Lakehead University President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Moira McPherson. “These rankings recognize our ongoing and renowned commitment to providing a transformative university experience, grounded in exceptional scholarship and unique student potential.”

While over 90 per cent of Lakehead’s domestic undergraduate student population faces at least one barrier to postsecondary education, Lakehead University has the highest graduation rate among all universities in Maclean’s primarily undergraduate category.

“At Lakehead University we are committed to supporting student success by helping them realize their potential and achieve their career goals,” Dr. McPherson explained.

This year, Maclean’s University Rankings place Lakehead first in Ontario in student awards (tied), faculty awards, and total library expenses; second in student/faculty ratio, social sciences and humanities grants, total research dollars, scholarships and bursaries, and library acquisitions; and third in medical/science grants, operating budget, and in reputation.

Dr. McPherson added that Maclean’s annual rankings are just one way potential students can learn more about the Lakehead University experience.

Potential students can also learn more about the Lakehead University experience at the virtual open house on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Registration details are coming soon.

You can read the full Maclean’s rankings here.