Kraft Singles Launches Limited Edition Personalized Pans

Canadian icon, Kraft Singles, is offering families the chance to win a custom pan to take their grilled cheese game to a new level

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ – Kraft Singles has been the ultimate comfort food for generations, enjoyed by families and known for its ooey-gooey melt – the signature to a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. That’s why, in a time when the nation is reverting back to comfort foods, Kraft Singles is launching new limited-edition personalized pans to give families a fun and comforting way to eat their grilled cheese sandwiches. Made with 100 per cent cast iron, the pans are long-lasting, so they can be passed on to kids for generations to come.