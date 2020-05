On Thursday May 28, 2020 at at around 12:30 a.m. Gravenhurst fire crews from stations one, two and three responded to a reported stricture fire at 685 Muskoka Road North at Winewood Ave. The building has a mix of businesses and apartments.

The fire was contained to a kitchen in a unit on the second floor. Searches have been completed and the fire is reported as extinguished at this time.

There were no injuries reported. There is no word on a cause or damage estimate.