KFC’s 11 Herbs And Spices Firelog Is Coming To Canada

Forget chestnuts roasting over an open fire, because KFC’s famous fried chicken-scented 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is coming to Canada on November 9. Inspired by the Colonel’s very own Secret Recipe, the limited edition firelog from Enviro-Log® will be sold at Canadian Tire stores across the country and online.
“Canada’s winter season and fireplaces go together like an iconic KFC bucket of chicken and gravy,” said Samantha Redman, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. “It’s the comfort of a warm fire and the delicious aroma of our world-famous fried chicken that makes The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog a truly hearth-warming and hunger-inducing experience for all.”
2020 is the first year KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog will be available in Canada. After launching in the United States in 2018 and returning in 2019, the 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog became a viral hit, selling out in mere hours after going on sale. In Canada, Canadian Tire will be selling the firelogs for $19.99 while supplies last.
“We are thrilled with the overwhelming consumer demand for the KFC Firelog over the past two years and are proud that through our long-term partnership with Canadian Tire, we are now able to make it available to Canadian fans that crave KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices,” said Ross McRoy, President and Founder of Enviro-Log, Inc.
The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is designed and manufactured by Enviro-Log, an eco-friendly, consumer products and recycling company headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.
For more information on KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, visit www.kfc.ca and https://www.canadiantire.ca/en/pdp/3999809.html