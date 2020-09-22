Julie Stevens Appointment As The New CAO For The District Of Muskoka

District Chair John Klinck is pleased to announce on behalf of District Council the appointment of Julie Stevens as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the District Municipality of Muskoka (District) effective September 28, 2020. Stevens replaces CAO Michael Duben following his resignation earlier in June to take on the role of CAO for Oxford County.

This appointment sees Julie advance from her current role as Commissioner of Finance and Corporate Services (FCS) at the District. Over the last seven years Julie has developed a comprehensive knowledge of the District’s business to advise Council on their strategic priorities. She has fostered relationships with Area Municipal Partners with the goal of providing excellent services for our community. Julie has been actively involved in several broader municipal groups including past president of the Municipal Finance Officers Association (MFOA) and ONE Investment Board. Her tenure at the District has developed credibility and trust with District Council, District Strategic Leadership Team, and with Area Municipal Partners.

A Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with a Bachelor of Commerce Honours from Queen’s University, Stevens has served as a senior executive, mentor and coach throughout her career. She transitioned from the private to the public sector by serving as Treasurer for the Township of Muskoka Lakes before joining the District. Prior to that she served as Controller for Cequent Towing Products of Canada, formerly Hidden Hitch; Chief Financial Officer, Algonquin Scientific; Senior Manager, TD Canada Trust; and Manager, Ernst Young.

Julie grew up in Huntsville before leaving for school and starting her career in Toronto. Julie, her husband and two adult children have lived in Huntsville for 18 years. She is actively involved with the Muskoka Ski Club and enjoys weekly family dinners with her extended family.

Chair John Klinck and members of the CAO Selection Panel participated in the search process with support from executive search firm Odgers Berndston. More than 40 applications from across Canada were received in response to the District’s posting.

“District Council is very pleased to have Julie lead our exceptional staff team, especially as we navigate the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 and work to support our communities as we recover together from this global pandemic. We believe Ms. Stevens possesses that unique combination of skills and abilities that will allow her to continue the great tradition of exceptional leadership at the District of Muskoka.” says John Klinck, Chair, District of Muskoka

Council extends great thanks to Samantha Hastings, Commissioner of Community and Planning Services and Interim CAO for stepping forward to provide leadership during the recruitment and transition process.

Comments