IPod Stolen Druing Break And Enter In Magnetawan

On Friday January 10, 2020 Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a break, enter and theft to a Queen Street residence.

The break in occurred on Thursday January 3, 2020 between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The Police investigation revealed that unknown person(s) entered the residence and stole an iPod, jewelry and a camera valued at approximately $300.

Police are continuing to investigate and any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this theft should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.