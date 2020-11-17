Introducing Soldiers’ Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace Progressive Lottery

Hospital Foundation Taps Into Popular Online Lottery to Increase Revenue

Now under way, there’s another chance to win big in Ontario. The Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation is launching Soldiers’ Catch the Ace (SoldiersAce.ca) – an online, province-wide progressive lottery. The proceeds will help equip Soldiers’ frontline workers with the tools they need to provide the best care possible in this time of great need.

Prices start at just $10 for five (5) tickets with the opportunity to win both the weekly draw prize and the progressive jackpot. Half of the proceeds go back to the Hospital.

“This style of lottery has been hugely popular in the Atlantic Provinces and is gaining popularity here in Ontario as well,” said Lisa Stanley, Director of Finance for the OSMH Foundation. “We believe this is a fun way for our supporters to have a chance of winning big while generating funds that will translate into vital equipment purchases for Soldiers’.”

The Soldiers’ Catch the Ace lottery works like this:

At the beginning of the lottery, 52 cards are distributed in digital envelopes.

Each week, players can purchase tickets at SoldiersAce.ca in denominations of 5, 20, 75 and 200 for their chance to win the weekly draw.

With each ticket order, players can choose the envelope they believe contains the hidden Ace of Spades card.

One ticket is selected every Friday at 11 a.m. as the winner of the weekly prize.

If that ticket holder’s envelope contains the Ace of Spaces, they also win the progressive jackpot (30% of all ticket sales to date).

If not, the progressive jackpot gets larger and that card is eliminated from the deck, increasing the odds of catching the ace in the next week’s draw.

“We are excited to watch the energy around this lottery build as the progressive jackpot grows,” said Mark Riczu, Executive Director, OSMH Foundation. “It’s going to be a lot of fun for all of us to see those numbers climb and to know, collectively, that the money generated from this raffle will go toward bettering the health of our community.”

The first Soldiers’ Catch the Ace draw will take place on November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. and every Friday after that until the Ace of Spades is caught. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit SoldiersAce.ca.