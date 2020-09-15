Inquest Date Into The Death Of Mark Lalonde Announced

Dr. Joel Kirsh, Regional Supervising Coroner for Central Region, Central East Office, announced today that a date has been scheduled for the inquest into the death of Mark Lalonde.

Mr. Lalonde, 38, died on August 1, 2017, while working at a construction site in Huntsville. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act .

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Lalonde’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last three days and hear from six witnesses.

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Coroners Courts, Courtroom A, 25 Morton Shulman Ave., Toronto. Dr. Geoffrey Bond will preside as inquest coroner and Jai Dhar will be counsel to the coroner.

The Coroners Courts remain closed to visitors for health and safety reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the courts remain open for inquest-related matters. Inquests will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA1U8rUGCCrIx5UVZZTupMQ