Infrastructure Investment Will Help Communities Like Parry Sound-Muskoka

Stable and predictable funding will help build and repair local roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure

Today, Premier Doug Ford and Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, announced a $200 million investment this year through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) to help 424 small, rural and northern communities build and repair critical local infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure.

“Ontario’s economy is thriving, but we must ensure every person and every region across the province can share in this prosperity,” Premier Doug Ford said. “Investing in infrastructure is critical to helping rural communities attract, support and sustain economic growth and job creation.”

“Our government is investing in community-based infrastructure projects that will build healthier and safer communities,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure. “This funding builds on our ongoing commitment to support small, rural and northern municipalities across Ontario.”

As part of the government’s Plan to Build Ontario Together, OCIF helps eligible communities invest in local infrastructure and asset management planning to address their priority needs.

“Today’s announcement provides the predictable and stable infrastructure funding small, rural and northern municipalities have requested,” added Minister Scott. “With this OCIF funding, we are working directly with our municipal partners to help them build much-needed community infrastructure.”

The province uses a fair and transparent formula to distribute funding, recognizing that municipalities have different infrastructure needs. These investments will help eligible communities attract jobs and investment, as well as build local capacity to grow and thrive.