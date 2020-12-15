Indigenous Holiday Celebration Held At Cardiff Elementary School And Wilberforce Elementary School

On Dec. 2 and 4, Cardiff Elementary School and Wilberforce Elementary School had the wonderful opportunity to join Trillium Lakelands District School Board’s (TLDSB) community partners from the Métis Nation of Ontario for an Indigenous holiday celebration.

Students and staff gathered virtually to learn about traditional ways to make mittens, and the important role that nature plays throughout the year, especially during the holiday season. Guided by Melissa Perry and Tammy Hoover from the Métis Nation, students made their own holiday crafts.

“We are so excited and grateful to welcome Indigenous Community Partners into our school programs,” said Indigenous Education Curriculum Consultant Holly Groome. “These events provide opportunities for students to see themselves represented at school. As a result, families and students feel safe to share their cultural heritage with us. It really helps to build a caring and inclusive community.”

With support from the TLDSB Indigenous Education Integrating Authentic Voices in Your Indigenous Education Program, each primary student was also able to take home their own copy of the storybook, The Métis Christmas Mittens.