Increased Capacity For Testing At COVID-19 Assessment Centres In Muskoka

An update on local COVID-19 Assessment Centres:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centres provide assessment and testing for individuals in Muskoka. We have recently streamlined our process and have increased our capacity to service the health care needs of our communities.

Effective immediately testing is available for the following populations:

Symptomatic Testing : All people with at least one symptom of COVID-19, even for mild symptoms.

: All people with at least one symptom of COVID-19, even for mild symptoms. Asymptomatic, Risk-Based Testing : People who are concerned that they have been exposed to COVID-19. This includes people who are contacts of or may have been exposed to a confirmed or suspected case.

: People who are concerned that they have been exposed to COVID-19. This includes people who are contacts of or may have been exposed to a confirmed or suspected case. Asymptomatic, Risk Exposure in Line of Duty : People who are essential workers, health care workers, LCBO employees, grocery store employees, etc.

: People who are essential workers, health care workers, LCBO employees, grocery store employees, etc. Other Testing: Any admissions to hospital from another hospital, long-term care homes, retirement homes or other congregate living settings and institutions (such as homeless shelters, correctional facilities, day care for essential workers, group homes, community-supported living, disability- specific communities/congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices, other shelters) should be tested upon admission.

You may be required to self-isolate if you are being tested due to a known exposure to a person with COVID-19 or have been tested as part of an outbreak investigation. Testing represents a snapshot in time. Therefore, it is critical that you continue to follow Public

Health guidelines including: washing your hands, physically distancing by at least six feet from people you do not live with, wearing a mask, and avoiding gathering with others outside of your household.

Why do I need to book an appointment?

Our goal is to keep patients safe, ensuring we have a space and dedicated equipment for you that is clean and ready. Protecting everyone is our most important goal and this can be best done when we pre-book and ensure that visits are spaced appropriately.

How do I book an appointment?

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 you can contact your Doctor or Nurse Practitioner, OR you may book an appointment by calling the Assessment Centre Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at 1-888-383-7009.

If you call the Assessment Centres to book an appointment, you are strongly encouraged to follow-up with your Doctor or Nurse Practitioner. This will allow your primary care provider to help with next steps and keep them informed of your results.

If I am tested, how will I find out the results and how long will it take to get results?

The Province has released the COVID-19 Test Results Viewer that allows you to check your results from home. Results can take more than a week. The Assessment Centres do not have test results.

Where are the assessment centres located?