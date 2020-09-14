Impaired Drivers Are Keeping Almaguin Highlands OPP Very Busy

The message has been there for years, don’t get behind the wheel if you are impaired, yet a few people continue to drink or consume drugs and drive. This past week alone Almaguin Highlands OPP arrested and charged three separate people for impaired driving, as well issued three, three day driver’s licence suspensions.

On Monday September 7, 2020 at 3:00 a.m. Police attended a single vehicle collision which resulted in the driver, Ryan McKay, 42 of Perry Township being arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

On Saturday September 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Police arrested and charged Bradley Morris, 29 of North Bay with operation while impaired – alcohol and drug and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) after the accused crashed a vehicle into a swamp on Expressway Road, Perry Twp.

On Sunday September 12, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. Police were patrolling on Forestry Tower Road, Kearney. Police stopped several ATV’s and issued one driver a three day driver’s licence suspension for registering a warn on the road side breathalyzer and a second driver, Devon McKinnon, 25 of Orangeville was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Police also gave two other drivers a three day drivers licence suspension after registering a warn on the road side breathalyzer this past weekend, one during a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program and one from a traffic complaint.