Impaired Driver With Open Liquor Found On Hwy. 60

On February 9, 2020 just before 2:00 p.m. Huntsville OPP was made aware of a person consuming alcohol in a vehicle at a King William St. business parking lot.

Huntsville OPP attended and located the suspect vehicle on Highway 60 in the town of Huntsville. As a result of the investigation, 42-year-old Marla-Rose Rosettani of Burlington was arrested and eventually charged with Operation While Impaired – blood alcohol more than 80 mgs and a Liquor Licence Act offence of open liquor in the vehicle.

The accused was released will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Huntsville on March 11, 2020 to answer to these charges..