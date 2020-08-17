Impaired Driver Points Water Gun At Police Officer

On August 14, 2020 at 5:49 p.m. a Southern Georgian Bay OPP officer on patrol responded to a report from a motorist of an erratic driver going northbound on Highway 93 near Waverley. The officer was able to locate the suspect vehicle and make the stop south of the intersection of Highway 12 and 93 in Midland. Upon approaching the driver of the stopped vehicle, the officer was challenged by the driver with a water gun which the officer was able to talk the driver into putting the water gun down. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer supported by other shift officers entered into an impaired driving investigation. During this investigation a loaded replica air pistol was seized from the driver during a search of his person at the scene. Also seized was a small quantity of Cocaine along with associated drug paraphernalia. Upon arrival at detachment the accused damaged the cell area of the detachment. Charged in connection with this incident is Steven Dufour, 22 years of Tay Township with

– Carrying concealed weapon

– Mischief – renders property dangerous, useless, inoperative or ineffective

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

– Novice driver

– Operating a motor vehicle without a supervisor driver

The accused was released from custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on November 19, 2020

OPP officers were called at 9:15 p.m. August 13, 2020 to a report of a possible impaired driver on Rumney Road Tay Township called into the OPP by a concerned member of the public. A responding officer located the described suspect vehicle on Highway 12 and was able to stop the vehicle near Old Fort Road. Upon speaking with the lone driver the officer entered into a drinking and driving investigation which was completed at detachment. As a result of this investigation, Megan Murray 30 years of Midland has been charged with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus). The accused driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days as per the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS). Accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on October 29, 2020.

At 7:56 p.m. August 13, 2020 the OPP received a report from a driver that they had been involved in a Fail to Remain crash on Cedar Point Road near the 17th Concession Road of Tiny. Responding officers attended the scene and upon speaking with the caller entered into a drinking and driving investigation. As a result of the investigation it was learned that there was no other vehicles involved in this single vehicle crash and the driver Nicole Williams, 33 years of Midland has been charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and further Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus). The accused driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days as per the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS). Accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on November 5, 2020.

On August 17, 2020 at 2:02 p.m. an OPP officer on traffic patrol was able obtain a speed reading of 131 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on a soutbound car on Simcoe County Road 6 near Concession Road 6. Male driver was issued an summons for a future date in Penetanguishene court.

An OPP officer on traffic patrol along Concession Road 15 west of Simcoe County Road 6, Tiny Township was able to obtain a speed reading of a vehicle travelling at 137 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on August 15, 2020 at 3:38 p.m. The 17 year old male driver had his vehicle impounded for seven days and his license suspended for seven days as per the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS). He also faces a monetary administrative fee to reinstate his drivers licence at the end of the suspension.