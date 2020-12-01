Impaired Driver Going The Wrong Way Causes Collision On Hwy. 11

More to this story we first told you about Saturday night.

Bracebridge OPP say they are disappointed to report that the Festive RIDE campaign that began on November 26, 2020 has netted two impaired drivers over the course of the weekend.

OPP confirm on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 11:15 p.m. they responded with fire and paramedics to a head on collision on Highway 11 Northbound near Beaver Ridge Road after a driver entered the highway and began travelling southbound in the northbound lanes. Fortunately the victim was able to take some evasive action and escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. Police arrested and charged 49 year-old Tom Chacalos of Bracebridge, with Impaired Operation and Operation Causing Bodily Harm. Both drivers were taken to hospital and later released.

The Mother of the driver told Muskoka411 he will be okay.

He will appear in court on January 5, 2020.

On Sunday November 29, 2020 just before 7:00 p.m. responding officers were called to a commercial area on Taylor Road in Bracebridge, where a man was being seen by paramedics due to concerns over his condition. Police commenced an investigation and have charged 34-year-old Shane Hall of Algonquin Highlands with Impaired Operation and Resist Peace Officer.

He will appear in court on December 29, 2020.