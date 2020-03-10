Impaired Driver Going 60 Kms Over The Speed Limit On Hwy. 11

The Orillia OPP have made several arrests for impaired driving offences in the City of Orillia.

On March 7, 2020 at 2:50 a.m. Orillia OPP were alerted to a Memorial Avenue Business with reports of a suspicious person in a vehicle. Upon arrival, police located Dylan Boyd, age 23, of Tay Township. After an investigation police determined that driver of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

The accused was arrested and charged with Failure to Comply with a Demand

The accused has been released on a Form 10 for March 24, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

On March 8, 2020 at 1:10 a.m. the Orillia OPP were conducting a RIDE program on Walker Avenue in the City of Orillia when a vehicle attempted to avoid the check. Officers caught up to the vehicle and determined the driver had been consuming alcohol. After a short investigation police arrested the driver.

Stephen Fell, age 22, of Orillia has been charged with Impaired Operation and Over 80 and Possession of a Schedule I Substance.

The accused has been released on a Form 10 with a court date of March 31, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

On March 9, 2020 at 2:00 a.m. the Orillia OPP were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11 when they observed a driver travelling 150 kilometers per hour in a posted 90 kilometer an hour zone. Upon approach of the vehicle officers determined the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Police arrested and charged Barden Bax, age 30, of Orillia with Impaired Operation and Stunt Driving.

The suspect has been released on a Form 10 and set to appear next on April 07, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.