Impaired Driver Found At RIDE Spot Check In Orillia

The Orillia OPP have made an arrest for Impaired Operation, at a RIDE check, in the City of Orillia.

On February 25, 2020 Orillia OPP were conducting a RIDE check at Laclie and Neywash Street in Orillia. Shortly after 7:00 p.m. a vehicle entered the check stop and after a brief investigation police determined that the driver was impaired.

As a result of the investigation police arrested and charged, 67 year old, Frank Wilhem, of Severn Township with Impaired Operation Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 plus.

The accused has been released on a Form 10 and is set to appear next at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on March 17, 2020.