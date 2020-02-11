Impaired Driver Crashes Snowmobile On Highway 520.

On Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP were called to a possible intoxicated male on Highway 520.

Police located the male and discovered that he had been driving his snowmobile and was involved in a collision. The driver had been drinking and was subsequently issued a road side breathalyser, which he failed.

As a result the driver, Tyler Hallett, 24 of Novar Ontario was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while prohibited under the criminal code

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 27, 2020 in Sundridge.