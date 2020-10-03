Impaired Driver Crashes Into Parked Cars

On October 02, 2020, 2:30 a.m, OPP in Orillia were notified of a collision that had occurred on Walker Avenue. A vehicle had collided with two parked vehicles in a driveway, causing them to strike a nearby building. The driver of the vehicle was spoken to and an impaired driving investigation was undertaken.

The male was arrested and further investigation lead to the seizure of a quantity of Cocaine and Canadian currency.

31-year-old Justin Connors of Tiny Township, has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

The accused was released and is set to appear in court on December 08, 2020.