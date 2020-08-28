Impaired Charges Laid After Collision On Hwy. 11 Friday Morning

The highway was closed for the police investigation.

On Friday August 28, 2020 at 4:30 a.m. Bracebridge OPP were called to a complaint from the operator of a Transport Truck that he struck debris on Highway 11 Northbound just south of Luigi Road in Gravenhurst that caused damage to his vehicle.

Police arrived and found the source of the debris, a northbound vehicle had left the roadway and struck a rock cut. The driver was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries by paramedics.

Police have arrested and charged 19-year-old Shaheen Karimi of Kitchener, with Operation While Impaired and Over 80.

He will appear in Bracebridge court on November 3, 2020 to answer to his charges – his driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.