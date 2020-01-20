Impaired By Drug Charges For Muskoka Lakes Man

On Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. Bracebridge OPP conducted a traffic stop on Woodchester Avenue in Bracebridge after noticing some concerning driving behaviour. An investigation into the matter revealed that neither the driver nor the passenger had permission to be using the vehicle. After a further investigation, police have charged 29 year-old Jesse Adair of Muskoka Lakes Township with:

Impaired Operation by Drug

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamines

Take Motor Vehicle without Consent

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Drive while Prohibited

Drive Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available

He will appear in Bracebridge Court for a Bail Hearing on January 21, 2020.

Police have also charged the involved passenger, 18 year-old Scott Richardson of Bracebridge with the following:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamines

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Use of Credit Card (obtained by crime)

He will appear in Bracebridge Court on February 18, 2020 to answer to his charges.