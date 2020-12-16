“I Was Very Surprised” Midland Resident Is $250,000 Richer

Jose Costa of Midland is $250,000 richer after winning with Instant 24 Days To Celebrate.

Jose, a 51-year-old father, said he’s an occasional lottery player preferring Instant tickets.

“When I scanned my ticket and saw Big Winner, I was very surprised,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “It’s definitely not something I expected.”

The construction worker said he is very happy about his win and has no immediate plans for his windfall.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso Waverley Service Centre on Highway 93 in Wyebridge.