Hydro One Says Crews Are Ready To Respond To Outages

A significant weather system that began Saturday morning is expected to continue through Sunday bringing regions of the province heavy rain, freezing rain, wet snow and high winds. Power outages are started to pop up across the region.

Areas that may see outages from accumulation of freezing rain or heavy wet snow along with high winds are: Greater Toronto Area north through to the Bruce Peninsula, areas east and north of the shores of Lake Ontario through to the Ottawa Valley along with the Nickel Belt and the region east of Lake Superior. Southwestern Ontario may also see localized flooding.

Hydro One crews are ready to respond to any weather related power outages in affected areas. If outages occur, an estimated time of restoration will be determined for each incident once damage has been assessed. Hydro One outage tools will be updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from the crews on-site.

Be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 meters back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235. For outage information on the move, download the free mobile app. Customers can also sign up for text or email notifications at www.hydroone.com/outages.