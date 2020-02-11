Huntsville Skating Club Raises Double Their Fundraising Goal At Spaghetti Dinner

The Huntsville Skating Club held a successful spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Feb.7, raising over double the club’s fundraising goal for the event.

The club hosted about 70 people for a spaghetti dinner at the Canadian Legion Hall in Huntsville. Their goal was to raise $500 to fund costuming and props for their annual ice show, which will feature over 100 skaters in a “Jukebox Favourites” themed performance on March 29. The club raised just over double their original goal with a total of $1,039, bringing in money from ticket sales as well as donations from those that couldn’t attend the dinner.

“The fact that we surpassed our goal was phenomenal,” said Muriel Blaker, a member of the club’s Board of Directors. “For our first attempt at something like this, it was very successful. We had a great group of volunteers and I think everyone who attended had a great meal.”

Blaker said the club wants to give special thanks to the Royal Canadian Legion for allowing them to rent the hall at a low cost and for being so supportive throughout the event. Blaker had an inkling that they were going to surpass their fundraising goal while tracking the tickets sales, but as the first event of its kind, they weren’t sure what the expenses would be. Once the bills were paid, they had surpassed their goal twice over, which Blaker attributes in part to the legion.

The money will help the Huntsville Skating Club rent costumes from other clubs since their access to costumes is limited, Blaker said. It will also allow them to get additional props and materials for the show.

“The ice show is always such a great celebration of what they’ve done all season and anything we as a club can do to enhance that experience, we want to do it,” Blaker said. “Certainly the money we raised from the dinner will allow us to do some extras that we may not have been able to do in the past.”

For more information about the Huntsville Skating Club and their events, visit their website and Facebook page. Ticket information for the club’s end-of-season ice show and carnival will be announced soon.