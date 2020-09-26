Huntsville Resident Faces A Drug Charge In Connection With A Sudden Death

Back on May 20, 2019 at 10:30 p.m., Huntsville OPP were called to assist a person in medical distress at a home on Main Street West in Huntsville.

A 28-year-old female was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. The name of the female has not been released.

On Friday, September 25, 2020, Sara Beardsworth, a 33 year old female from Huntsville was arrested and charged with -Traffic in Schedule I substance – Opioid.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court next month. If you have information about this case that assist police, please contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.