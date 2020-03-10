Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired With Child In The Vehicle

More on this collision first told you about yesterday.

On Monday March 9, 2020 at 9:21 a.m. Huntsville OPP with Muskoka Paramedic Services attended a single vehicle into a snow bank on Muskoka Rd 10 at Westpoint Sands Road in the town of Huntsville.

It was reported the driver may have fallen a sleep.

28-year-old Kylie Brown along with her 6-year-old son were transported to a local area hospital where they were treated and released with minor injuries.

The investigation lead to the driver being charged with Impaired by Drug, under the Criminal Code of Canada. Broqn will be appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville ON, on April 8, 2020 to answer to her charges.