Huntsville Resident Can Dream To The Max With A $500,000 Win

Duncan Brown of Huntsville can realize his dreams after winning a $500,000 Maxmillions prize in the February 21, 2020 Lotto Max draw.

Duncan, a father of two and grandfather of three, discovered his win when he checked his ticket at a retailer. “The clerk scanned my ticket, and then the screen froze but the cashier didn’t tell me why – I thought I had broken the machine!” he recalled, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “When I learned that I won I was in complete disbelief! I drove to my brother’s house to have him confirm that this moment was real!”

The retiree plans to buy a cottage that his whole family can enjoy. “I’m not one to get too excited, but I’ll make sure this money is put to good use,” he smiled.

“I’m an economic shopper – now I don’t have to be as mindful of that anymore,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at West Side Variety on Main Street in Huntsville.