Huntsville Postpones Programs And Events as a Precaution During Coronavirus

The Town of Huntsville is working closely with the Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit and other community partners to monitor the global situation and respond accordingly. Following the announcement from the Provincial Government yesterday that all schools will be closed until April 5th and a March 13th statement from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, the Town is taking precautionary measures.

To assist in preventing the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is strongly advising the following to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada;

Immediately suspend all large events or public gatherings over 250 people

Maintain social distancing; at least 2 metres distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing

In an effort to support the recommendations of the Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer the Town of Huntsville will be temporarily suspending all Town programs and events until April 5, 2020. All refunds will be honoured and Town facilities will remain open. Scheduled rentals of facilities at Canada Summit Centre with less than 250 attendees will remain available at the discretion of the permit holder. The Town will continue to monitor the recommendations from the Chief Medical Officer of Health in regards to future changes.

For a full list of up-to-date information on Town facility closures and cancellations as a result of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) visit online at huntsville.ca/covid19.

Regular handwashing, avoiding non-essential travel, avoiding large gatherings and practice social distancing are the best defense against spreading illnesses, including COVID-19. For the most up-to-date health information visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website.

The Town, District of Muskoka and other Area Municipalities are working together to support residents and communities during Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). For all District of Muskoka and local area municipal program and service impacts visit muskoka.on.ca