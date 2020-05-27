Huntsville OPP Seek Help From Public To Identify Suspects In Trailer Theft

The Huntsville OPP are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects involved in the theft of an enclosed snowmobile trailer from a business on Howland Drive.

Police say the suspects went to the business in a dark-coloured, older model Chevrolet pick-up truck at about 5:20 a.m. on May 27 before hooking up the snowmobile trailer and driving away. One suspect was wearing blue denim shorts, a brown hoodie and black running shoes while the other suspect was wearing jeans and a brown hoodie, according to the OPP. Police did not provide further details about the suspects but provided security camera images of the truck, trailer and suspects (see below).

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP at (888)310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.