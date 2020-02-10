Huntsville OPP Seek Assistance In Locating Vehicle Involved In Fail-To-Remain Collision

The Huntsville OPP are seeking assistance from the public in locating a vehicle that failed to remain at a collision on Feb. 7.

The OPP were made aware of a fail-to-remain crash that occurred on Brunel Road in Huntsville across from the Brunel Locks just after 8:30 a.m. A dark coloured four door mid-size vehicle struck another vehicle and continued south on Brunel Road, leaving the scene of the accident. The vehicle continued south passing a school bus with its lights activated and stop arm down, narrowly missing a child crossing the road at the same time, according to police.

Anyone with any information about this vehicle is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551. You can also provide an anonymous tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.