Huntsville OPP Say Someone Stole A Subaru

The Huntsville OPP is currently investigating a theft of vehicle and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Sometime between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 26th, 2020 unknown suspect(s) stole a car parked at 18 Gullins Road, Huntsville. The car is described as a 2013, Subaru Impreza silver in colour.

The investigation into this theft is ongoing. If you have any information about this occurrence please contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the Provincial Communication Centre at 888-310-1122. You can also provide an anonymous tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook.

