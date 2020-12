An update to the story we first brought you.

The Huntsville OPP is assisting Toronto Police and is currently looking for a male concerning his well being. The search is happening in the Brunel Road and Browns Road area.

Engaged in this search along with members of the Huntsville detachment are the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP K-9 along with OPP Aviation Services.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.

More details will be provided when they are available.