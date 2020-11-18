Huntsville OPP Have Been Dealing With Several Impaired Drivers

OPP will be conducting several RIDE spot checks during the annual Festive RIDE season.

On November 1st, 2020, Huntsville OPP observed a car being driven at a high rate of speed and in an erratic manner on Grandview Dr. Huntsville. A traffic stop was initiated and police noted an odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver. The driver was arrested for impaired operation.

The investigation resulted in Shianne Sinclair a 23-year-old from South River, Ontario being charged with Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired-blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and Race a motor vehicle-excessive speed.

The accused was released and will be appearing in court on December 16th, 2020

On November 5th, 2020, Huntsville OPP engaged in a traffic stop on Main St. West, after observing a car being driven in an erratic manner on Main St. West, Huntsville.

The car was being driven by 34-year-old, Mark Fagan of Huntsville. Upon exiting his car Officers observed that he was very unsteady on his feet. and Mr. Fagan was arrested for impaired operation.

The investigation resulted in Mr. Fagan being charged with Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired.

The accused was released and will be appearing in Huntsville court on December 16th, 2020.

On November 8th, 2020, Huntsville OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Stephenson Rd 7 West and Stephenson Rd. 8 West, Huntsville.

Police found that the vehicle had already been removed and the driver was not at the scene.

Police located the vehicle and driver, a short distance away from the collision scene at a residence. The female driver of the car that was involved in the reported collision was found to be intoxicated. The driver of the vehicle used to tow the car to the residence was also found to be intoxicated. Both parties were arrested for impaired and as a result of the investigation, Tammy Mallette a 48-year-old Bracebridge resident and Robert Earl a 53-year-old Huntsville resident were charged.

Tammy Mallette was charged with Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired-blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and Failure to report collision.

Robert Earl was charged with Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired-blood alcohol concentration 80 plus and Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired

Both accused were released and will be appearing in court on December 16th, 2020 to answer to their charges.

On November 12th, 2020, Huntsville OPP received a traffic complaint of a car being driven in an erratic manner on Cooper Lake Rd., Huntsville. Police located the car in question being driven in an erratic manner and a traffic stop was initiated. Police noted an odour of an alcoholic beverage coming for the driver and the driver was arrested for impaired operation.

Liam Rennick a 35-year-old Petawawa resident was charged with, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired-blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

The accused was released and will be appearing in court on December 16th, 2020 to answer to his charge.