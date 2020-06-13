Huntsville OPP Charge Two People For Using Drugs In A Parking Lot

On June 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Huntsville OPP were called to a parking lot for a suspicious vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle were believed to be using drugs.

Police attended the parking lot and the investigation resulted in both occupants of the vehicle being charged with drug offences.

Both Corey Wood, a 34 year old male from North Bay, and Tiffany Wood, a 30-year-old female from North Bay are each charged with Possession of a Scheduled I substance. They are both scheduled to appear in Huntsville Provincial Court on August 26th, 2020 to answer to their charges.