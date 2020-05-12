Huntsville Man Faces Several Charges After He Fled From Police

On Tuesday May 12th, 2020 at 4:35 a.m., Huntsville OPP attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a pickup truck driving westbound on Highway 60, in the Hidden Valley area of Huntsville. The pickup failed to stop and fled from Police. Eventually, the truck came to a stop and the lone male driver exited the pickup and ran. The male was apprehend and the subsequent investigation resulted in the following charges being brought against James Rye, a 53 year old Huntsville man.

Flight from Police

Theft of a motor

Mischief to property

Possession of break in instruments

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Two counts of fail to comply with Probation Order

Fail to comply with Release Order

Fail to comply with Undertaking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine

The accused is being held for a bail hearing scheduled May 12th 2020.

