Huntsville Man Charged With Impaired After Losing Control Of Vehicle

On Thursday April 23rd, 2020 at 11:29 p.m. a Huntsville OPP observed a truck travelling on the Highway 11 southbound off ramp which runs east of and adjacent of the Huntsville OPP Detachment. The truck lost control on the off ramp and came to stop. The driver of the truck started again and continued toward Ravenscliffe Rd. driving in a concerning manner.

The officer conducted a traffic stop of the truck. Resulting from the subsequent investigation, police have charged a 40 year-old male, Bradley Ellas of Huntsville with the following:

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol contrary to section

Failure or Refusal to Comply with a Breath Demand contrary to section

Ellas was released and will be appearing in the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville Ontario, on July 8th, 2020 to answer to his charges.

As in all cases were a driver has been charged with impaired driving, Ellas’s driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded.