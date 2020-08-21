Huntsville Man Charged After Crashing Into OPP Cruiser

The OPP have laid charges after investigating the June incident.

North Bay OPP were conducting general patrol back in June when they came across a SUV parked at the marina in Mattawa.

OPP made attempts to engage the driver. The suspect vehicle struck the OPP cruiser as it fled and headed eastbound on Highway 17.

Carl Mannara, age 40, of Huntsville, has been arrested and charged with the following:

Operation While Prohibited

Dangerous Operation

Fail to Stop After Accident

Fail to Report Accident

The accused is scheduled to appear by way of audio bail.