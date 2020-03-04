Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Seeks Volunteers

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts is seeking positive and hard-working volunteers to participate in their inaugural Huntsville Festival of Music taking place April 2-5, 2020 at various venues in downtown Huntsville.

This new initiative is modeled on the well-known Kiwanis Music Festival model consisting of competitive and non-competitive classes for music students of all ages. Participants perform and receive coaching by qualified adjudicators/teachers on April 2 & 3 in various venues in downtown Huntsville. There will be an opportunity to perform on the stage of Algonquin Theatre for the gala concert ‘Concert of the Stars’ on April 5th. Participants for this event will be chosen on merit and special consideration.

This new event is spearheaded by organizers Alana Nuedling, Carol Gibson and Kyung-A Lee with support from the Huntsville Festival of the Arts and a number of sponsors. Only in its first year, the festival has received over 70 registrations, and hundreds of community members from across the Parry Sound Muskoka Region expected to participate.

“We are over-the-moon to have such a successful registration of people participating in this year’s event.” says Event Co-Organizer Alana Nuedling. “There is so much talent in this region and it is wonderful to have an event to encourage people to share that talent right here in Muskoka.”

Registration is now closed for the festival but there is are a number of opportunities to volunteer in the following roles:

Ushers: managing the door to ensure quiet during performances, assisting with mobility needs of guests, etc.(students age 12 and up are welcome)

Runners: to assist Adjudicator, Front Desk or Usher, deliver messages or fulfilling requests,etc. (students age 12 and up are welcome)

Front Desk: registering participants as they arrive, handing out program books, answering questions, etc)

Adjudicator Assistance: announcing each class, timing, completing certificates, etc.)

Shifts are available April 2 and 3. Volunteers must be able to commit to a 4-hour shift (9-noon, 1-5pm or 6-9pm). If you are interested in volunteering please contact Alana Neudling at huntsvillefestivalofmusic@gmail.com or by telephone at (705) 788-2787